What happens to a person's self when she retires and no longer has the job to lean on? Documentary filmmaker Lars Lennart Forsberg asked that question to about ten retirees but never had the chance to complete his project. Olle Häger and Kjell Tunegård had to take over and let the e-mails exchanged between Lars Lennart Forsberg and Olle Häger become keys to "The Film That Didn't Get Made".