The Final 1995 Rugby World Cup

Not Available

The 1995 Rugby World Cup Final, was the final match in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, played in South Africa. The match was played at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg on 24 June 1995 between the host nation, the South African Springboks, and the New Zealand All Blacks. Unusually, each team featured a single scorer with Andrew Mehrtens of New Zealand scoring all 12 of the All Blacks points (3 penalties and 1 drop goal) and Joel Stransky tallying all 15 points (3 penalties and 2 drop goals) for The Springboks, including his famous dramatic drop goal in extra time that sealed the victory.