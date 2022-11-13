Not Available

The planet is at war. And even though we're all engaged in the conflict, it goes unnoticed. Lucas is young and lives only for the moment. As time passes, he doesn't seem to notice that his eternal destiny is at stake. Immersed in his daily routine, he's unaware that all things in this life do come to an end. He puts off the decision he must make. The last call is issued. The last chance is offered. Lucas makes up his mind. You, too, have a decision to make. In this war there is no neutral territory. The final battle has already begun.