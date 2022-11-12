The Final Exit

Not Available

Fashion photographer, Vidyut Sehgal has several distractions in his life, namely drugs, alcohol and women. He is also deeply troubled by his dreams in which he sees a mysterious woman posing around a strange shrine. Soon, the woman enters his bedroom and an entity seems to be sending him videos that seem to call him out to the place he has been seeing. His friend suggests he see a doctor, who advises him to abstain from substances. But when none of it helps, he decides to follow a marker sent to him on his phone and reach the mysterious place of his dreams.