The Final Rule

Carmen Hopper awakens to find that her world has been altered forever. Her husband, Dan Hopper, a compliance officer at a local bank, has disappeared. Upon going to the police, she is introduced to Detective Frank McCoy. As the investigation proceeds, they are confronted by a group of men that are also looking for Dan. They soon learn that Dan has been laundering money for a corporation that funds world terrorist groups. It is only when Dan decides to remove the money from the corporation's account, that he comes up with a plan to keep it and keep Carmen safe. Unfortunately he underestimates to what length they will go to retrieve what belongs to them.