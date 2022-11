Not Available

Black and white images pass across the screen as a woman's voice sings a dirge about the fine art of poisoning. We see the remains of men poisoned by women and women poisoned by men. A masked ball gives occasion for a drop of quicksilver into a cup of tea. Solitary mourners, who may also the poisoners, visit graves of loved ones. Money flows from the deceased to the guilty, all under the sign of the cross.