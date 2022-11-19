Not Available

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary film, featuring the most compelling performances of the year. With a cast of young actors baring their souls on screen for the first time, THE FINISHED PEOPLE is a landmark Australian film that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled away. Tommy sets off on a journey to overcome the addictions which have haunted him his entire life. Van, sleeping in a carpark at night and stealing clothes by day, strikes up the most unlikely friendship with Carla. Des, tired of living on the streets, struggles to provide for his pregnant girlfriend. From the heart of south-western Sydney comes this unexpected film that you'll never forget.