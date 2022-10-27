The Finishers

Julien, 17, is wheelchair-bound due to cerebral palsy. Despite their love for him, his family is gradually falling apart under the strain of dealing with his disability. In a bid to bond with his father, Julien challenges him to participate with him in the Ironman race in Nice (French Riviera), a triathlon in which his father has previously competed.
|Alexandra Lamy
|Claire Amblard
|Fabien Héraud
|Julien Amblard
|Sophie de Fürst
|Sophie Amblard
|Pablo Pauly
|Yohan
|Xavier Mathieu
|Sergio
|Christelle Cornil
|Isabelle
View Full Cast >