The Finishers

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nord-Ouest Films

Julien, 17, is wheelchair-bound due to cerebral palsy. Despite their love for him, his family is gradually falling apart under the strain of dealing with his disability. In a bid to bond with his father, Julien challenges him to participate with him in the Ironman race in Nice (French Riviera), a triathlon in which his father has previously competed.

Cast

Alexandra LamyClaire Amblard
Fabien HéraudJulien Amblard
Sophie de FürstSophie Amblard
Pablo PaulyYohan
Xavier MathieuSergio
Christelle CornilIsabelle

Images