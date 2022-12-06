The Fire Below Us | Remembering Mount St. Helens

Not Available

This digitally mastered special edition DVD dramatic documentary recounts the story of the May 18, 1980 eruption of Oregon's Mount St. Helens. Spectacular devastation footage and dramatic re-enactments put you in the center of en erupting volcano's awesome fury. Experience the stories of survival and faith from those who lived to tell of this unforgettable event. Featuring filmmaker Michel Lienau' personal story of survival, from his rescue out of the blast zone through his journey to understand the lesson of Mount St. Helens.