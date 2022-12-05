The Fire Keeper

Not Available

In a village on the edge of the desert, 12-year-old Ahmed is destined to take over his father’s forge but he dreams only of adventures, wilderness and freedom. With 2 young nomads that he befriends, Slimane and Mançoura, he will learn the secrets of the desert. Together they will discover the mine that just opened. Despite the gold that it seems to promise, they will face its darkness. Exhausted bodies, polluted springs, destruction of the village social structure. Confronted with the hopelessness of his own people, the hell of the mines and Mançoura’s forced marriage, Ahmed will work up the courage to assert himself. And as he struggles he will shape a future for his land and his people.