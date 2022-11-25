The Fire Longing For The Mist

Not Available

Drupadi, a woman who hardly contains her longing, begins a long mythical journey to find her separated lover, Bima. In the midst of her exhaustion, just when she is about to rest, she heard a voice. Intrigued by the mysterious noise, she decides to track it down, and slowly found herself lost, deep into foreign places. There she is then founded and trifled by whimsical creatures. Little did she know, she has been herded to the other world, where she is then transformed and meet Bima, who has been preoccupied in a limbo.