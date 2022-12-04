The Fire nymph

Not Available

In the forest two gold digger saw a fire nymph, foreshadowing is rich in gold deposits, and had a fight. This greatly angered the nymph. This story told grandfather to his grandson. Suddenly the very same girl appeared in front of them from the flames of the candles, and tease the boy ran out of the hut. After a while the boy again met with Ognevushka, and she invited him to her house. In winter, the old man found out that they had in the house over the potatoes. Trying to earn a livelihood, changing home-made wooden spoons on potatoes, he fails. Then Fedya went to the forest to visit Ognevushka, hoping to take the potatoes. In response to the request Ognevushka lent the boy magic shovel. Which in the same year Fedya with his grandfather comfortably survived until the summer.