2013

The Fire Rises: The Creation and Impact of The Dark Knight Trilogy

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 2013

Studio

New Wave Entertainment

This feature-length documentary delves into the trilogy, opening with the inspiration and vision for the new Batman films and inching its way toward the Rises finale and the culmination of nearly a decade of creative blood, sweat and tears. Candid, thoughtful and extensive, and comprised of revealing behind-the-scenes footage, countless interviews, audition tapes (with Christian Bale and Cillian Murphy doning the cape and cowl), and a narrative grip and momentum all its own, it leaves no stone unturned.

Cast

Christopher NolanHimself
Jonathan NolanHimself
Zack SnyderHimself
Geoff JohnsHimself
Paul DiniHimself
David S. GoyerHimself

