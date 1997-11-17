The Firm Basics - Sculpting with Weights

1997

This 45 minutes easy to follow workout designed by the Firm Founder Anna Benson, is lead by Tracie Long. A total body warm up is followed by a seated down stretch (6 minutes). Alternating weights and cardio (27 minutes) tone muscles & maintain a fat burning heart rate. For beginner & advanced exercisers, all can be easily modified to any fitness level. Floor work (9 minutes) includes pecs, core, inner thigh & pelvic floor exercises. Relaxing stretches (3 minutes) conclude the workout. If you've never held a dumbbell before, this user friendly workout will make your entire body stronger & visibly slimmer.