1997

The Firm Basics - Sculpting with Weights

    Not Available

    Not Available

    November 17th, 1997

    Not Available

    This 45 minutes easy to follow workout designed by the Firm Founder Anna Benson, is lead by Tracie Long. A total body warm up is followed by a seated down stretch (6 minutes). Alternating weights and cardio (27 minutes) tone muscles & maintain a fat burning heart rate. For beginner & advanced exercisers, all can be easily modified to any fitness level. Floor work (9 minutes) includes pecs, core, inner thigh & pelvic floor exercises. Relaxing stretches (3 minutes) conclude the workout. If you've never held a dumbbell before, this user friendly workout will make your entire body stronger & visibly slimmer.

    		Julian BonfiglioMaster Instructor

