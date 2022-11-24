The Firm Body Sculpting System - Lower Body Sculpt I

Not Available

Lower Body Sculpt I is designed to shape, tone and define your hips, thighs, buttocks and calves. This workout does it all-and in record time! If you want your legs to look slender and toned with beautiful shape, incorporate Lower Body Sculpt I into your workout regimen! Popular ARM® Master Instructor Lisa Kay leads you through standing super-set leg routines. And since a slim, firm, beautiful body comes from mastering your weights, in this workout you decide the intensity by selecting the weight of your own dumbbells. Use light or no weight, or for the ultimate bum select the heaviest weight you can with good form. You'll never tire of this workout, or the fabulous results you get from doing it!