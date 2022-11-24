The Firm Body Sculpting System - Lower Body Sculpt II

Not Available

Lower Body Sculpt ll is a challenging and effective workout, which emphasizes exercises that target those problem areas we all have: the lower body. Performed while sitting or lying down, this workout targets the hips, thighs, buttocks and abs. This fun new workout targets one area at a time, delivering maximum sculpting results for your entire lower body. FIRM Master Instructor Libby Heath leads you through these floor exercises designed to reshape and tone your lower body with minimum exertion and maximum fun! And to keep you on your toes, included in this intense routine are the new fun twists on the leg-lift! Use dumbbells for some exercises to increase intensity—and results!