The Firm Body Sculpting System - Super Body Sculpt

If you have trouble finding a workout that does it all, Super Body Sculpt is the workout for you! To compress time, this 3-in-1 workout can be performed all together for a total-body-shaping workout in only 40 minutes! Or, when you’re really short on time, alternate the 15-minute upper-and lower-body segments for serious results. FIRM Master Instructor Stephanie Corley delivers this intense workout, which will reshape your entire body by building beautiful muscle tone. You will also boost your metabolism and turn your body into a calorie-burning machine! A BONUS 10-MINUTE ABDOMINAL WORKOUT will help you to tone and tighten your entire abdominal area for flatter, sexier abs!