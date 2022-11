Not Available

Total muscle shaping is a flab-fighting workout designed to shrink your hips, thighs and buttocks while sculpting and defining your arms,shoulders, back and chest. FIRM master instructor Stephani Huckabee combines upper and lower body movements using dunbbells for ultimate fat-burning and muscle shaping results. Using a range of weights to target small and large muscles lets you scult and defins a gorgeous upper body, while shaping a lean lower body to perfection!