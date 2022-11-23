Not Available

Redefine your fitness goals and take it up a notch with The FIRM® Bootcamp: Maximum Calorie Burn. Acclaimed Firm instructor Alison Davis developed this calorie-melting home weight loss program that combines bootcamp training with cardio drills. As you jump, hop, squat and lunge your way through the high-energy routines, you'll tone your body while improving your speed and agility to burn three times more fat than doing aerobics alone. If you want to go beyond the basic cardio and get results faster and sculpt muscle you may have never seen Bootcamp: Maximum Calorie Burn is the workout you've been waiting for. It's fitness at its best with bootcamp conditioning basics and plyometric "power burst" exercises. The moves are easy to follow so that anyone can do them and see immediate results.