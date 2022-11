Not Available

The Firm Cardio Overdrive Express is 25 minute, fat blasting workout to kick your weight loss into high gear. Low impact routine tones legs arms and waist with easy, but energetic routines. Follow The FIRM instructors, Allison Davis, Allie Del Rio, Kristen Palmer, Stephanie Huckabee, and Sue Mi Powell for modified workouts for every fitness level. Have your light weights nearby. Plus a bonus Power Moves boxing workout!