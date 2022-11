Not Available

Get Chisel'd as you get the cuts and curves that give your body its sexy shape - what you've always wanted! Master Instructor Rebekah Sturkie leads energizing intervals of power push cardio mixed with energizing and functional body-sculpting moves. You'll blast away fat while you create long lean muscles, rev up your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day. Get strong, sculpted and toned with this complete body-conditioning program.