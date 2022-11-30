Not Available

The FIRM: Hard Core Fusion

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hard Core Interval Training is The FIRM's innovative hybrid of cardio and sculpting with amazing body-transFIRMing power. Master Instructor Allie Del Rio Pointer guides you through slimming cardio and body sculpting exercises that will give you the lean, strong body of your dreams. The high-energy cardio pushes your body to move to the beat while The FIRM's fresh body-sculpting exercises buff up your arms, hips, legs and abs. No matter your fitness level, stick with this solid routine and FIRM up in no time! DVD Includes: 55-minute Complete Workout 35-Minute Express Workout BONUS: Learn The Moves Optional Equipment: The FIRM CardioWeights

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images