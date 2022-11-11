The FIRM: Jiggle Free Buns

Not Available

Have you noticed a jiggle when you walk? Well, you're not alone, and now The FIRM® Master Instructor Pam Cauthen Meriwether is back to help you battle the bulge and firm up your lower body! With new exercises specifically designed for the TransFIRMer™, this high-energy workout will work those buns, hips, and thighs, and help you quickly drop the inches! As a part of the great cross-training Jiggle-Free™ Series, you will get sensational lower-body results with this short 30-minute workout!