Remake of the first 10 films made by the Lumière brothers, which were screened in Le Salon Indien du Grand Café, Paris, on 28 December 1895. This marked the official beginning of –cinema. Director’s idea was to go to the same places where the Lumière brothers made their first films. In the same hours of the day, with the same light, the same camera angle, and the same lenses. To film the vision of Europe as seen by the Lumière brothers, 120 years later.