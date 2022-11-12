Not Available

Anthony grapples with the depth and sincerity of his feelings for his partner Donovan, and starts to question the validity of the relationship. The question that plagues Anthony’s mind: Is Donovan the right one, or is he the one for right now? Lots of couples let the wedding jitters plague their mind, but very few will talk about it openly. The First 24 explores the relationship we with our partner, but also the relationships with the people we call “family” who are also an enormous part of our personal and social identity.