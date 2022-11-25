The First AD

Not Available

A Swedish independent comedy about power. The 25-year-old idealist ANTON is First AD (First Assistant Director) on a feature film shooting. 10-year-old lead character KLARA has a strong fairness pathos and she and Anton become friends during filming. Anton's role as leader of the shooting is torpedoed from all sides and he gets more and more broken down by the job - and one day he just snaps! Klara sees what happens and is forced to use the great power she actually has, to really make a change.