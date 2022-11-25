Not Available

The First AD

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A Swedish independent comedy about power. The 25-year-old idealist ANTON is First AD (First Assistant Director) on a feature film shooting. 10-year-old lead character KLARA has a strong fairness pathos and she and Anton become friends during filming. Anton's role as leader of the shooting is torpedoed from all sides and he gets more and more broken down by the job - and one day he just snaps! Klara sees what happens and is forced to use the great power she actually has, to really make a change.

    Cast

    Images