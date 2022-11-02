The First Christmas

Not Available

When Amelia's parents decide to share their Christmas with a family in need, Amelia has a hard time figuring out if she should do the same. Though hesitant to join in at first, Amelia discovers the true spirit of Christmas through the stories of Mary & Joseph, Elisabeth & Zacharias, and a pair of shepherds named Sharif & Omar. Watch the Christmas story as you've never seen it before, through the imagination of a young girl who discovers for herself the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring all original songs, this heart-warming musical is perfect for families of all ages.