Not Available

Funnyman Howie Mandel proves that laughter is indeed the best medicine as he lets his unbridled imagination run amok in this dynamic hourlong performance recorded in Toronto. Howie's wacky brand of comedy includes a potpourri of bizarre props, outrageous characters and, of course, plenty of zingers. If you're looking for a double dose of levity, get your prescription filled at zany Howie's house of humor.