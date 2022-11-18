The First Lap

Su-hyeon, a teacher at a private art institute and Ji-young, a contract worker at a small network enterprise have been living together for 6 years. To his surprise, Su-hyeon finds out that Ji-young is late on her period. One evening, the couple heads to the new home of Ji-young's parents in Incheon. The housewarming party dissolves in ill humor when Ji-young's mother strongly urges the couple to get married. At the end of a long day, the couple tries to sleep. As Su-hyeon decides to reunite with his family he had been avoiding for some time, the couple sets off for Samcheok at the far end of the east coast.
