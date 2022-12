Not Available

Hyun-a likes Young-joon, her tutoring teacher. Young-joon also likes Hyuna, but because of the relationship between a teacher and a student, she tries to hide her heart. As time goes by, Young-joon falls in love with Hyun-a's older sister, Min-a, Visits home to greet her family. And, her younger brother Hyuna! They are confused by an unexpected reunion.