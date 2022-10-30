Not Available

The First Man

  • Drama

Based on a novel that Albert Camus was working on when he died, we follow Jacques Comery as he travels back to Algeria in 1957, a place full of childhood memories. The country is split between those wanting to remain a part of France, and those demanding independence. Reminiscences of his mother, his stern grandmother and a young Arab boy come flooding back.

Cast

Maya SansaCatherine Cormery (1924)
Denis PodalydèsProfesseur Bernard
Régis RomeleLe boucher
Catherine SolaCatherine Cormery - 1957
Christophe Dimitri RéveilleAntoine
Alexandre Delamadeleine

