The First Man

Based on a novel that Albert Camus was working on when he died, we follow Jacques Comery as he travels back to Algeria in 1957, a place full of childhood memories. The country is split between those wanting to remain a part of France, and those demanding independence. Reminiscences of his mother, his stern grandmother and a young Arab boy come flooding back.
|Maya Sansa
|Catherine Cormery (1924)
|Denis Podalydès
|Professeur Bernard
|Régis Romele
|Le boucher
|Catherine Sola
|Catherine Cormery - 1957
|Christophe Dimitri Réveille
|Antoine
|Alexandre Delamadeleine
View Full Cast >