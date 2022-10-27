Not Available

The First Men in the Moon

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC Worldwide

Mark Gatiss's adaptation of HG Wells's science fiction classic. July 1969, and as the world waits with bated breath for the Apollo astronauts to land on the Moon, a young boy meets 90-year-old Julius Bedford. He's a man with an extraordinary story of how, way back in 1909, he got to the Moon first, and, together with the eccentric Professor Cavor, discovered a terrifying secret deep beneath its seemingly-barren surface.

Cast

Mark GatissCavor
Reece ShearsmithMoon
Lee InglebyChessocks
Peter ForbesDad
Steve PembertonSun
Philip JacksonVoice of Grand Lunar

