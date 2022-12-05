The First Myth: Clash of Gods

Not Available

In the last years of the Yin and Shang dynasties, King Zhou was tyrannical, and the people did not have a living. The Lord Tongtian and Shen Gongbao wanted to take advantage of the chaos and use the Ten Thousand Immortal Array to destroy the mortal world. In order to fight against the evil forces, Jiang Ziya assembled Yang Jian, Nezha and other immortals to save the mortal world. In the past, the heroes of Eastern mythology who had led the way in different stories gathered passionately and showed their magical powers. A magnificent story of confrontation between good and evil, full of oriental mythology, unfolds…