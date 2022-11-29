Not Available

Shot in Barranquilla on the Caribbean coast in Colombia, The First Part of King Henry IV of Double V Shakespeare: An Analogy (1972) testifies to a dream experience of "Living Theater" a lived analogy of The First Part of King Henry IV of Shakespeare. In an Elizabethan decor of white colonnades, ruined and sumptuous, the street characters imagine themselves in an open-air play. Inspired by the pages of the book Absolutely Necessary: ​​The Emergency Book, a nomadic album in graphic poetry published" by Joëlle de La Casinière in 1973 at Éditions de Minuit, the film embodies the idea, already germinating at the time, of the work: multimedia, which combines the written word, image and sound.