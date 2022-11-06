Not Available

The First Part of King Henry the Fourth, with the Life and Death of Henry Surnamed Hotspur

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

Henry Bolingbroke has now been crowned King of England, but faces a rebellion headed by the embittered Earl of Northumberland and his son (nicknamed 'Hotspur'). Henry's son Hal, the Prince of Wales, has thrown over life at court in favour of heavy drinking and petty theft in the company of a debauched elderly knight, Sir John Falstaff. Hal must extricate himself from some legal problems, regain his father's good opinions and help suppress the uprising.

Cast

David GwillimHenry, Prince of Wales
Anthony QuayleSir John Falstaff
Clive SwiftThomas Percy, Earl of Worcester
Tim Pigott-SmithHarry Percy, Hotspur

