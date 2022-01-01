The First Power

1990

A young man,Patrick Channing,born out of an incestuous relationship, and enduring an emotionally ,psychologically scarring childhood, gives in to the dark side of Satanic forces and becomes a weapon of evil. He kills with such ferocity that he becomes the main target of the L.A.P.D. Detective Russell Logan(a specialist in catching serial killers) engages in a battle of wits with Channing in life and after death. It appears that Channing can't be stopped,but Logan has a few tricks of his own to match Channing's-"First Power".