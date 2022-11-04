The First Robin

Not Available

A young newlywed robin couple move into a tree apartment. After being brought over the threshold, she gets ignored by Hubby who wants to listen to the radio. Later, she bakes some biscuits, but they prove to be brick-like, one even crashing through the table and floor. He bravely downs one, but he can't pretend to enjoy it. she bursts into tears and leaves. He decides he can take over, putting on her apron and mobcap while incongruously smoking a cigar. Aparently lacking not only cookery skills, but common sense as well, he salts and boils a can of beans in a saucepan on the stove.