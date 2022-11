Not Available

Choong-heon, who is about to leave for the army soon, drinks away his sorrows with Geon-woo. On the way home, he finds Jeong-in, who is sleeping on the street, and takes her back to his house. The next day, she thanks Choong-heon and buys him breakfast. Then she tells him what happened. Apparently, she passed out after drinking out of anger for her friends teasing her that she's a virgin, and she asks Choong-heon to be her first experience after all he's done for her.