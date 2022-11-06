The First Vision

Not Available

The visitation of the Father and the Son to Joseph Smith. In Palmyra, New York in 1820, 14 year-old Joseph Smith wonders about what church is true. He feels that none of the other faiths are not true and wants an answer. One spring morning, he goes out to pray in a grove near his home and starts to pray. He feels an evil spirit trying to prevent him from praying. Then, he sees the most beautiful light and sees 2 personages. They are Heavenly Father and his son Jesus Christ. They told Joseph that he should not join any of the churches because they were of the wrong faith. They also told Joseph to restore the true church of Jesus Christ. BYU film from 1976 of Joseph Smith's first vision. This vision was the beginning of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the beginning of Joseph's Smith prophetic ministry.