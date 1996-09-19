1996

The First Wives Club

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 19th, 1996

Studio

Scott Rudin Productions

Erstwhile college chums Elise, Annie and Brenda reunite for the funeral of a friend who committed suicide after her husband traded her in for a hot new model -- only to realize they're all in the same predicament. With help from an interior decorator, a socialite, Annie's daughter and a mafioso, they form a troika and plot payback against their two-timing exes with delicious results.

Cast

Bette MidlerBrenda Morelli Cushman
Diane KeatonAnnie MacDuggan Paradis
Maggie SmithGunilla Garson Goldberg
Dan HedayaMorton Cushman
Victor GarberBill Atchison
Bronson PinchotDuarto Feliz

