The First Wives Club

Erstwhile college chums Elise, Annie and Brenda reunite for the funeral of a friend who committed suicide after her husband traded her in for a hot new model -- only to realize they're all in the same predicament. With help from an interior decorator, a socialite, Annie's daughter and a mafioso, they form a troika and plot payback against their two-timing exes with delicious results.
|Bette Midler
|Brenda Morelli Cushman
|Diane Keaton
|Annie MacDuggan Paradis
|Maggie Smith
|Gunilla Garson Goldberg
|Dan Hedaya
|Morton Cushman
|Victor Garber
|Bill Atchison
|Bronson Pinchot
|Duarto Feliz
