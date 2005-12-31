The Fish Fall in Love

After 22 years, Aziz decides to return to his hometown, to sell some family possessions, including the house where he was born. But for his astonishment, the place is now a small restaurant, run by four women, one of them a girl whom he once dated. Attieh, the girl, tries to convince him not to sell the place by, instead of telling him a story a day as Sheherazade, cooking him a delicious dish every day.
|Roya Nonahali
|Atieh
|Golshifteh Farahani
|Touka
|Maedeh Tahmasebi
|Reza Kianian
|Aziz
