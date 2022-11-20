The Fish & The Fly 1: Dry Flies

Not Available

This is a film about practical fishing with dry flies. We are together with Morten Oland, who travels to a number of exciting fishing waters in Denmark, Greenland, Germany, New Zealand, Lapland, Sweden. We follow him closely when he takes the insects to be imitated, and we are there when Morten choose the right fly in each fishing situation. With underwater cameras, we go beneath the surface and see birds, fish and insects from new angles. It has taken several years to complete the filming of this movie. It is both instructive, inspiring and beautifully filmed with lots of fish delight, fish action, and many beautiful catches.