The Fish & The Fly 2: Nymphs

This is a movie in the series The Fish & The Fly . In these films , we go deep into the details of each fishing situation , as a fly fisherman meetings. We have traveled to various fantastic fishing waters in order to find the best ways to show fly fishing with nymph. In the film, together with Morten Oeland that shows how he fishes in the many different fishing situations we experience. We see the natural nymphs on quite closely, and Morten shows practically fly fishing with his best imitation of these nymphs. As in the other films , we have located underwater cameras in the fishing areas while we fish , and we get new insight into the movements of the fish when we thus come under the surface.