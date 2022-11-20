The Fish & The Fly 4: Streamers

Not Available

We are back with Morten Oeland on fishing trips in completely different environments. We fish in cold rivers, high altitude mountain lakes and salt water from the open coast. It's about both streamers and surface flies. We see what food items streamers imitate, and we see the different techniques Morten uses when he fishes flies. With underwater cameras, we see incredible footage of trout that hug the streamer, and we see the fish reactions to our flies - up close - underwater. He's known for his innovative fly tying techniques that are both simple and effective. In tying the film, he shows exactly how he ties streamers and surface flies. Most flies are his own effective patterns.