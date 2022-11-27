Not Available

A lost film. Paula, the fisher-maid is asked by Ambrose Fenton to be his wife; she consents, and tells her father. The honest old fisherman is doubtful of the sincerity of Ambrose and his suspicions are confirmed when he sees his daughter's lover in the company of a woman of his own social set. He and his daughter spying through a gate see Ambrose kiss the girl. Paula resolves to end her life and staggers to the beach, throws the oars out of a fishing dory and, seating herself in the boat, is washed out to sea. Her father organises a search but they only discover the missing boat and the oars on the sand.