The Fishing Trip

Not Available

In this moving drama, three young Canadian women embark upon a journey to face and lay to rest their painful pasts. Though Kirsti (Jhene Erwin) is twenty-one and living independently as a college student, she remains haunted by horrible memories of being raped by her stepfather Harold (Jim Kinney). He also performed this vile act on her little sister Jessie (Melissa Hood). Unable to bear the psychological anguish, Kirsti decides to confront her abuser and so visits her mother (Diana Tabak) only to find that Harold and his son Jacob (T.J. Grist) are at their fishing cabin up north, the very place where the attacks first occurred.