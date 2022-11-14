Not Available

This highly entertaining animated film begins as a young girl settles down into bed to sleep after coming home from a party. One of her feet protrudes from under the bed cover and the toes come alive and discuss how painful they are after being cramped into ill-fitting shoes all day. The toes show in a series of flash-backs how they have been maltreated, and a dream shows how they would like to be treated - feet measured, shoes fitted and lots of time spent out of shoes and stockings.