The Five Days

1973

As Italy becomes engulfed in a bubbling revolution to finally get rid of the ruling Austrian's,a patriotic prisoner called Cainazzo begins to wonder if he will soon get the chance to see the revolution in action away from his prison cell.Suddenly,a cannon ball comes flying through the air and knocks the main wall of the prison down. Excited in at last having the chance to see the change taking place in person,Cainazzo hits a bumpy road,when one of his former fellow prisoner yells out to all the revolutionary gangs that Cainazzo is not a patriot,but is in fact a traitor!