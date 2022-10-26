1970

The Five Man Army

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 1970

Studio

Tiger Film

Set during the Mexican Revolution, a man known only as "The Dutchman" has a plan, and brings in four of his old acquaintences, including an old army buddy and a silent Japanese swordsman, to help him out by promising a $1000 reward if it succeeds. The plan turns out to be a fool's mission: rob a train carrying $500,000 in gold that's guarded by dozens of heavily armed soldiers and passes through a steady stream of military checkpoints. Naturally, his friends agree to go along with the scheme

Cast

James DalyCapt. Nicolas Augustus
Bud SpencerMesito
Nino CastelnuovoLuis Dominguez
Tetsurō TambaSamurai
Claudio GoraManuel Esteban
Daniela GiordanoMaria

View Full Cast >

Images