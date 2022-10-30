The Five Pennies

The musical biopic of jazz great Red Nichols features a healthy dose of melodrama along with the melodies. As the famed Dixieland cornetist, he runs into opposition to his sound, but breaks through to success. He marries a warm, patient woman (Bel Geddes) and even finds time to raise a family. Then tragedy strikes when their daughter contracts polio. The jazzman puts down his horn to stand by her.
|Barbara Bel Geddes
|Wila Stutsman
|Louis Armstrong
|Himself
|Harry Guardino
|Tony Valani
|Bob Crosby
|Wil Paradise
|Bobby Troup
|Artie Schutt
|Susan Gordon
|Dorothy Nichols - Ages 6 to 13
